‘Rings of Power’ creators tease epic battle in season 2

The “Rings of Power” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have dropped a major update about season two of the show.

While the first three episodes of “Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” season 2 streamed on Amazon on August 29, more episodes will be released weekly until the season finale on October 3.

The new season of ‘Rings of Power’ opened with a 20-minute cold open sequence filling in the journey of Sauron, played by Jack Lowden and Charlie Vickers.

Speaking to a US media outlet, show creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have now teased a three-episode-long battle in the upcoming episodes.

“The Sauron and Celebrimbor story is this sort of psychological thriller where you’re watching Sauron [Charlie Vickers] seduce, manipulate and ultimately gaslight Celebrimbor [Charles Edwards],” said Payne. “Psychologically, it’s more complex than Season One, and bigger just in the scope of it. There’s a creature around every corner. We’ve got Barrow-wights, and ents, and trolls.

He went on to tease a battle that will span for three episodes ‘from beginning to end.’

“All these Tolkien creatures plus a couple that we’ve come up with, and then a battle that takes three episodes that goes from beginning to end. It’s just an enormous season. We’ve raised our game in every department and we’ll see how the fans receive it,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the fantasy series is based on appendices in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ novels and is set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ novels and films.

Although the show is called ‘Rings of Power’, the first season did not include any of the franchise’s coveted rings, but they appeared at the beginning of the second season.