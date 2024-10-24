Rishabh Pant reacts after bowling advice backfires in second Test- WATCH

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant garnered attention after his hilarious stump mic chat with spinner Washington Sundar during the second IND v NZ Test went viral.

Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand saw Sundar picking up seven wickets to bowl out the visitors on 259 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

During New Zealand’s first inning in the second IND v NZ Test, Rishabh Pant was involved in an interesting exchange with the Washington Sundar.

As New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel was facing Sundar, Pant was heard offering bowling advice to Sundar.

“Wesy thoda aage daal sakte hain (You can bowl a little fuller.) Thoda bahar dal sakta hai (You can pitch it a little outside),” he said.

Taking the Indian wicketkeeper’s advice, Washington Sunder pitched the ball fuller outside the line as Ajaz Patel smashed it for a six straight down the ground.

The six had Rishabh Pant come to the realisation that Patel could understand Hindi as he was born in Mumbai.

Pant quipped, “Yaar, mereko kya pata isse Hindi aati hai (I didn’t realize he knows Hindi).”

However, Washington Sundar managed to dismiss Ajaz Patel after a brief stay at the crease during the first inning of the second IND v NZ Test.

Meanwhile, India suffered a big loss early in their innings as skipper Rohit Sharma fell for a nine-ball duck, courtesy of a squaring delivery by veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill batted through the remaining eight overs and pushed India’s total to 16/1 at the Stumps.