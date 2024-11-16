Rohit Sharma announces the birth of second child with wife Ritika

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have confirmed the birth of their second child in an announcement post on Instagram.
Hours after it was reported by Indian media that skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika embraced parenthood for the second time on Friday night, welcoming a baby boy, the hitman turned to his Instagram handle this afternoon to confirm the good news.
In a joint announcement post with his wife on Saturday, Sharma shared a ‘Friends’ themed illustration on the feed, which sees the figures of a family of four on the iconic couch. “F.A.M.I.L.Y. The one where we are four” read the text on the image.
Sharing the post on the social site, the cricketer simply captioned with the birth date of his newborn baby, i.e. “15.11.2024.”
View this post on Instagram
The announcement post was liked by more than a million Instagrammers within hours while thousands of their fans and fraternity swamped the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.
It is worth noting here that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma married his longtime girlfriend Ritika Sajdeh in December 2015. The couple were blessed with a baby girl Samaira in 2018. The speculation of the couple’s second pregnancy had been there for a while, however, no official statement was shared.
Also Read: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty expecting first child in 2025