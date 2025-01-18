CCTV footage shows suspect buying headphones after stabbing Saif Ali Khan

New CCTV footage has emerged of the suspect who allegedly attack Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

According to reports from Indian media, on the night between Wednesday and Thursday this week, at around 3 a.m, a robbery attempt was made at Saif Ali Khan’s home in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The actor successfully resisted the attack, and the suspect fled the scene.

Now, new footage has surfaced, showing the suspect in a changed outfit with a black bag, attempting to hide his identity. Indian media reports claim that in the earlier footage released after the attack.

The suspect was seen wearing a yellow shirt, but in the latest video, the suspect has changed clothes and was spotted near Bandra Station. The footage, captured around 8 a.m, shows the suspect in a sky-blue shirt, moving through the area.

Another CCTV video has also emerged, reportedly taken six hours after the attack. The suspect was seen buying headphones at a store in Dadar around 9 a.m in the morning. The footage shows the suspect wearing blue clothes while making the purchase, with the transaction being recorded on CCTV.

It has been more than 50 hours since the attack on Saif Ali Khan, but the police have yet to apprehend the fugitive. To catch the suspect, the local Mumbai police and the crime branch have formed over 40 teams. The search for the suspect continues in various areas of Mumbai and the Palghar district.

Despite these efforts, Saif Ali Khan’s attacker remains at large, and authorities are intensifying their efforts to track him down.