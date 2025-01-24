Salman Butt recalls teammate leaving Kamran Akmal stranded in open waters

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has shared a hilarious story about former wicketkeeping batter Kamran Akmal during their playing days together for the national side.

During a recent appearance on a private TV channel, the former cricketer discussed Pakistan cricket along with reflecting on his time playing for the national side.

When asked about a story that stuck with him through the years, Salman Butt recalled an incident when Kamran Akmal was left stranded by a teammate in open waters with just a life jacket.

“Our two players went on a water scooter in West Indies. They went around five kilometres in the sea when the opener told the middle-order batter that he would like to take the driving seat. The thing with water scooter is that you need to get off to change position,” the former Pakistan captain said.

According to Salman Butt, who was riding alongside former captain Younis Khan, the opening batter changed position, took control of the water scooter and rode away.

“He was coming back and almost reached the [hotel] rooms when Younis Khan went, ‘Where is the other guy?’ and he was like, ‘Where did he go?’ He was asking us about his fellow rider,” the former Pakistan captain said.

Butt revealed that the opening batter had forgotten his teammate in the open waters and rode away towards the shores.

“We then went back in the sea and saw him struggling in the open waters, wearing only a life jacket,” Salman Butt recalled.

When the host insisted to reveal the names of the players, Salman Butt revealed that it was Kamran Akmal who was left stranded by a teammate in the open waters.

It is pertinent to note here that Butt represented Pakistan in 33 Tests, 78 ODIs and 24 T20Is before his involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan’s tour of England in 2010.

The former Pakistan captain was handed a 10-year ban from all formats of the game.