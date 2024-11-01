Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn teaming up for ‘Mission Chulbul Singham’ film?

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are reportedly set to team up for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop film “Mission Chulbul Singham.”

Indian media publication Pinkvilla on Friday reported that the upcoming action film will feature Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham as they join forces to defeat a common enemy.

The next title in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe will be the sixth collaboration between the two Bollywood stars, the most recent of which was Khan’s cameo in ‘Singham Again.’

The hotly-anticipated Diwali release of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, led by Ajay Devgn hit theatres on Friday.

The title boasted an ensemble main cast with all A-listers including the brief cameo of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.

In the Diwali release, ‘Singham Again’ is clashing with Anees Bazmee’s much-anticipated horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the Box Office.

Notably, the third in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, along with the young starlet Triptii Dimri.

According to Indian media reports, the Bollywood star’s cameo in ‘Singham Again’ was merely a teaser for a major collaboration between the two characters in the future.

‘Mission Chulbul Singham’ will also serve as the first collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan who first portrayed Chulbul Pandey in the 2010 film “Dabangg.”

Rohit Shetty kickstarted his cop universe with the 2011 film “Singham,” starring Ajay Devgn.

He later developed a sequel to the movie titled “Singham Returns” and also introduced two more cops; Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi.