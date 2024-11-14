Salman Khan’s team clarifies no ties with Kapil’s show legal notice

After the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation sent a legal notice to The Great Indian Kapil Show, a representative for Salman Khan’s representative has released an official statement. Salman Khan, The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma and his show The Great Indian Kapil Show on the OTT platform Netflix found themselves in legal trouble for allegedly disrespecting the legacy of Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore. Reports suggested that Salman Khan’s production company had connections to the show. On Wednesday, Salman Khan’s team issued an official statement to clarify these rumors, affirming that neither the actor nor his company is involved with the show.

According to a notice sent on behalf of Dr. Mondal, represented by legal advisor Nripendra Krishna Roy, the Great Indian Kapil Show purportedly undermines the legacy of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and poses a risk of offending cultural and religious sentiments. While it was rumored that Salman Khan’s production house had received a legal notice, a representative for the company has issued a definitive statement denying any link to the show available on Netflix.

In the statement, Salman Khan’s representative emphasizes that we have no connection to The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Certain media reports claim that Salman Khan / SKTV have also received the notice, which is inaccurate as we are not affiliated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

Furthermore, Salman Khan’s team has issued a statement confirming that the production house is no longer involved in any aspects of the Netflix show and is unaffected by the recent legal notice.

Currently, Salman is engaged in filming his next feature, Sikandar, under the direction of A R Murgadoss. The filmmakers have heightened safety protocols to safeguard the actor in light of the death threats he has received. The crew is presently filming at the Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad.