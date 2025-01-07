Sam Konstas speaks up on Bumrah incident in final BGT Test

Australian opening batter Sam Konstas has opened up about his heated exchange with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the SCG.

Bumrah was left frustrated when he was asked to stop midway through his run-up on Day 1 of the SCG Test.

The right-arm quick was seen gesturing in anger towards Australian opening batters Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas after he was asked to stop for a moment to let the former settle at the crease.

A few moments later, a fired-up Jasprit Bumrah was seen charging towards Konstas after dismissing Khawaja on the last ball of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Several were left speculating about the incidents which led to the composed Indian pacer’s aggression towards Konstas who was at the non-striker’s end.

Now, Sam Konstas has shared his view on the incident, involving him and Jasprit Bumrah.

“Oh, I didn’t get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It’s cricket,” the Australian batter said during an interview with a foreign publication.

Konstas went on to heap praise on the Indian pacer for taking the crucial wicket of Usman Khawaja amid the on-field tension

“Credit to Bumrah. He got the wicket, but obviously, great performance from the team,” Sam Konstas said.

It is worth noting here that Australia won the fifth and final Test by six wickets on Day 3 at the SCG, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 3-1.

Beau Webster, making his debut, scored the decisive runs as the home team successfully achieved their target of 162 in a match characterised by low scoring in Sydney.