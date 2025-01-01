Saud Shakeel climbs, Babar drops in new ICC Test rankings

Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel has made significant strides in the new ICC Test rankings, while some of his teammates have experienced a downturn.

Shakeel’s commendable innings of 84 runs in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa propelled him three positions upward, advancing from ninth to sixth with a total of 764 rating points.

Conversely, Babar Azam faced a setback; despite his half-century in the same match, he fell two spots to 17th place, now holding 669 rating points.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha also encountered declines, dropping to 21st and 23rd positions, respectively.

Opening batsman Abdullah Shafique, struggling for form, has slipped to 51st, while captain Shan Masood has maintained his position at 57th.

In the top rankings, England’s Joe Root continues to lead as the number-one Test batsman, followed by his teammate Harry Brook in second place, with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson in third.

Read more: ICC reveals shortlist for Cricketer of the Year award; Find out nominees

In the bowling category, Pakistan’s spinner Noman Ali has fallen to ninth with 751 rating points, while pace bowler Shaheen Afridi has dropped to 18th with 661 points.

Mohammad Abbas, who made a return to international cricket with six wickets against South Africa, has secured the 23rd position.

Pace sensation Naseem Shah has surged six places to 33rd, while Hasan Ali and Sajid Khan have slipped to 40th and 41st, respectively.

Khurram Shahzad has moved up one position to 57th, whereas Abrar Ahmed has fallen three spots to 59th.

In the ODI rankings, Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan has made a slight improvement, climbing three places to 21st, while Saim Ayub has achieved a remarkable ascent, jumping 57 places to 23rd with 603 points.