Shaheen Afridi posts cryptic message amid misconduct allegations

Pakistan’s pace bowler Shaheen Afridi on Thursday shared a cryptic message on social media amid reports that he misbehaved with coaching staff and team management.

Taking to X, the pacer shared a video of him bowling in the nets with a caption, “Rise Above” with an eagle emoji.

Earlier today, sources claimed that Afridi exchanged heated words with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during the team’s tour to Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup 2024.

According to sources, Shaheen Afridi later apologised to the batting coach while the team management also reprimanded him for his misconduct.

However, the incident was termed heat of the moment and the chapter was closed after Afridi’s apology to Mohammad Yousuf.

Reports also said that the pacer misbehaved with coaching staff and team management on several occasions during Pakistan’s recent tours.

He was reportedly reprimanded by the team management for his behaviour with the staff and management.

The reports came weeks after Pakistan’s early exit from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024 following their defeats to the United States of America (USA) and India in their first two games.

Following Pakistan’s defeat to India on June 9, legendary pacer Wasim Akram claimed that white-ball skipper Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were not on talking terms since the pacer was sacked as captain and was replaced by Azam.

While he did not mention the two player, Akram was apparently taking a jibe at the two players.

“There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home,” Wasim Akram said.

It is pertinent to mention that Wahab Riaz was sacked from the post of senior team manager and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee a day earlier.

Sources said that PCB removed him from the position after he was found of giving undue support to Afridi.