Why Shahid Kapoor took ‘outside route’ to Bollywood despite celebrity parents?

Bollywood A-lister Shahid Kapoor, the first-born son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, revealed why he chose to take the ‘outside route’ to films.

In a new interview with an Indian journalist, Shahid Kapoor, who has always considered and called himself an ‘outsider’ in Bollywood, was asked for the reason behind doing so when both his parents were established actors in films.

Kapoor maintained that it was the only route available to him, as although he shared a good equation with his father, he had lived with his mother since the age of 3, who herself was ‘struggling’ to balance everything, and hence, couldn’t get him any work using her contacts.

“I didn’t have a relationship with my father where I would allow myself to ask him. I didn’t feel like that. Having said that, I have a great relationship with him, but I didn’t want to ask,” said the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor.

Kapoor shared that even though his father was always there for ‘advice and guidance’, he wanted to make a career on his own. “I was very proud like that,” he added and asserted that it was the only route available to him.

Notably, Kapoor started his career as a background dancer during his teenage years. His first lead role came in Ken Ghosh’s teen rom-com ‘Ishq Vishk’, co-starring Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala.

He was last seen in the sci-fi rom-com ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ opposite Kriti Sanon.