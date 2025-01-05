Shan, Babar scrip history with record opening stand in second SA Test

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood and batter Babar Azam set multiple records with their historic opening stand in the second PAK v SA Test in Cape Town on Sunday.

South Africa bowled out the tourists for 194 in their first inning after posting 615 on the scoreboard in the final Test.

The hosts then enforced the follow-on and asked Pakistan to bat for the second time, with them still trailing by 421 runs.

However, skipper Shan Masood and star batter Babar Azam, who opened the inning in the absence of Saim Ayub, staged a remarkable fightback with their record 205-run partnership.

Shan Masood completed his ton, becoming the first Pakistan skipper to do so in a Test in South Africa.

The 205-run stand between him and Babar Azam is the highest opening stand while following on as they surpassed Graeme Smith and Neil Mckenzie’s opening stand of 204 runs against England at Lord’s in 2008.

Additionally, the partnership is Pakistan’s highest opening stand in South Africa and only their second 100-plus stand for the first wicket.

The record for the highest opening partnership for Pakistan in South Africa was previously held by the opening pair of Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail who shared a 101-run stand in in 1998.

The record-breaking partnership was broken when Babar Azam was dismissed after scoring 81 runs while Shan Masood remains unbeaten on 102.

He was joined by night-watchman Khurram Shahzad who remained unbeaten on eight off 14 balls.

At Day 3 Stumps, Pakistan were 213 for one and were trailing South Africa by 208 runs in the second PAK v SA Test.

It is worth mentioning here that the half-century in the second inning was Babar Azam’s third consecutive, the first time he has scored three consecutive fifties without turning any of them into a ton.