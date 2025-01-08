WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan asks dad’s permission for remarriage, gets hilarious response

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared a hilarious moment with his father where the father-son duo discussed his plans for remarriage.

The former batter tied the knot with Australian-based boxer Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012. They ended their marriage in 2021. They are parents to Zoravar Dhawan, Aliyah Dhawan and Rhea Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan, known for his witty and comic nature, regularly shares posts and reels to his social accounts to engage with his fans.

Recently, he took to Instagram to share a hilarious reel, featuring him alongside his father Mahendra Pal Dhawan.

The Instagram reel shows the former Indian cricket walking up to his father to say, “Papa, me dusri shaadi karna chahata hu (I want to get married again dad).”

His father replies, “Humne tera pehla vyaah hi muh pe helmet baandh ke karaya hai (We got you married the first time by hiding your face inside a helmet).”

The Indian cricketer wrote in the caption of his Instagram reel, “Itna bura dikhta hu, batao mujhe?! (Do I look that bad? tell me).”

The hilarious exchange between Shikhar Dhawan and his father has since gone viral on social media with several fans recalling him going through tough times during his divorce proceedings.

It is worth noting here that the former left-handed batter announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket in August last year.

In a video message shared on his social media accounts, the 38-year-old cricketer said: “I only had one dream and that was to play for India and I even achieved that.”

“I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India. I’ve told myself don’t feel sad that you won’t play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country,” the former Indian cricketer added.

Shikhar Dhawan made his debut in 2010 against Australia in Visakhapatnam and amassed over 10,000 runs in international cricket.

His impressive career includes 24 centuries — 17 in one-day internationals and seven in Tests.