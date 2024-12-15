Shraddha Kapoor opens up on plans to explore Hollywood

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has discussed her aspirations to explore Hollywood after garnering worldwide fame for her Indian films including ‘Stree 2.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

During a recent interview, the actress was asked if she aspired to star in Hollywood films following her meeting with ‘Spider-Man’ actor Andrew Garfield.

Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she did receive film offers from Hollywood, however, she declined as the roles were not exciting enough for her.

“To be honest, I did receive some film offers, but none of them were particularly exciting. As my approach to Hindi films is, it has always been to only take on roles or stories that genuinely excite me,” the ‘Stree 2’ star said.

“Given the current, exciting phase of Hindi and Indian cinema, with the rise of OTT platforms post-pandemic, I aspire to be like Shah Rukh Khan, taking our films to a global platform and making them truly international,” the Bollywood actress added.

Read more: Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on starring in ‘Aashiqui 3’

Shraddha Kapoor also discussed her meeting with Hollywood star Andrew Garfield on the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Festival earlier this month.

The ‘Stree 2’ star said that Garfield showed keen interest in the Hindi film industry and specifically asked about filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

The actress was last seen in ‘Stree 2’ which became Bollywood’s biggest hit film of the year and India’s second highest-grossing film of 2024.

The film became the only Hindi-language film to ever cross the INR600 crores mark, inaugurating a new club at the Indian Box Office.

Last month, filmmaker Amar Kaushik confirmed plans for the third and fourth part of the franchise.

“We have stories in mind and will shoot soon, though there’s is no definite timetable. Of course, it will have to be done in Madhya Pradesh. And we may explore other parts of the state,” Amar Kaushik said in an interview.