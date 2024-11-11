Punjab police apprehends 14 in anti smog crackdown

LAHORE: The Punjab police are actively working to safeguard citizens from smog and protect the environment, conducting raids in Lahore, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson from the Punjab police stated that in the past 24 hours, 14 individuals were arrested, and 91 FIRs were filed.

Additionally, 458 individuals were fined a total of 8.28 lacs, and 33 others were cautioned for not adhering to the SOPs.

The spokesperson noted that there were 38 reports of crop residue burning and 359 incidents involving vehicles that emit smoke.

Furthermore, there were 3 instances of industrial activity violations, 27 violations related to brick kilns, and 24 other violations reported.

In total, 2161 individuals have been arrested for breaching government SOPs, with 2627 cases filed against them.

The Punjab police indicated that a total of 21924 individuals have been fined over 5 crore 9 lacs.

The Inspector General of Police (IG) has directed an intensified crackdown to protect citizens from smog.

In addition to, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has demanded enforcement of emergency in the province owing to worsening situation of smog.

Governor has said that the air pollution has been out of control in most districts of the province. “Large number of people are suffering from disease and being admitted at hospitals,” he said.

Sardar Saleem Haider has said that the shutdown of schools, colleges and amusement parks couldn’t give positive results. “Traders are opposing closure of markets by 8:00 PM”.

He said pollution is surging in Lahore and most of districts of Punjab. He advised declaration of temporary emergency for prevention of smog.

“The institutions have to come to same page to control the smog,” governor added.