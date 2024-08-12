‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae lands in legal trouble

South Korean actor Lee Jung-Jae has found himself in legal trouble as the ‘Squid Game’ star faced serious fraud accusations by the CEO of a production house.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by a local news agency in the country, actor Lee Jung-Jae, who rose to unprecedented fame after starring in the Netflix hit, has been accused of fraud, along with ex-CEO of WYSIWYG Studios, Park In Gyu, by Kim Dong Rae, the CEO of a South Korean drama production company, called RaemongRaein.

According to the details, the complaint, filed by Kim, against Lee and Park, in the Gangnam Police Station of Seoul, under the Specific Economic Crimes Act, is under investigation since June.

Kim has alleged Park and Lee of making false claims to convince him to make the two major shareholders in the company, for better growth. He further mentioned that the duo tried to remove him from the management after the transfer of shares.

Kim further accused Park and Lee of corporate raiding and claimed that they tried to take control of RaemongRaein and its financial resources, to use the funds for acquiring Chorokbaem Media.

The actors’s team has denied the allegations and affirmed that there was no breach of contract as the transfer of management rights was agreed upon, with mutual consent.

Also Read: Netflix renews ‘Squid Game’ for season 3

Moreover, Lee has also countersued Kim for making false allegations of fraud.

Reportedly, the police have questioned Kim in the case and will call Lee and Park next.

On the work front, Lee is all set to reprise his character of Seong Gi-hun, player no. 456, in the upcoming season 2 of ‘Squid Game’.