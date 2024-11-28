Sri Lanka bowled out by South Africa for its lowest Test total

South Africa’s Marco Jansen took seven wickets as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 42, their lowest Test total in history in the first SA v SL game in Durban on Thursday.

After being put to bat first, South Africa were bundled out for 190, however, they were brought back into the game as Marco Jansen seared through the Sri Lanka batting lineup.

In the first inning of South Africa, captain Temba Bavuma remained the top-scorer with 70 while the second-highest top scorer was spinner Keshav Maharaj with 24.

For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara took three wickets each, while Vishwa Fernando bagged two wickets.

In reply, Marco Jansen dismantled the visitors’ batting lineup as he returned with career-best figures of seven for 13.

Gerald Coetzee claimed two while Kagiso Rabada picked up a wicket in Sri Lanka’s first inning of the first SA v SL Test.

Kamindu Mendis remained the top score with 13 runs and was one of the two batters to have crossed the single-digit figure beside Lahiru Kumara who scored 10 runs.

As many as five Sri Lanka batters were dismissed for a duck while their team total of 42 also included six extras.

The tourists played just 13.4 balls before being bowled out for 42 on Day 2 of the first SA v SL Test.

It is worth mentioning here that the island nation’s previous lowest Test total was 71 against Pakistan at Kandy in 1994.