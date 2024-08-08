Sri Lankan spinners script history in ODI series against India

Sri Lankan spinners registered a new record after they dismantled India’s batting lineup in the three-game ODI series.

The hosts clinched a historic ODI series after their spinners guided them to a comprehensive win in the third ODI a day earlier.

The Rohit Sharma-led side seemed struggling from the beginning of the series as Sri Lanka’s spinners took 27 wickets out of the 30 that fell in the series.

It is pertinent to mention that India were bowled out before successfully chasing the target in all three games.

The first game ended in a tie after Sri Lanka’s skipper Charith Asalanka took back-to-back wickets to bowl out India when the scores were levelled.

The following two games also saw Sri Lankan spinners dominating with Jeffrey Vandersay bagging a six-wicket haul in the second ODI.

India’s batting lineup was once again in trouble when Dunith Wellalage bagged a five-for in third ODI to bowl out India for 138 while chasing a target of 249 in Colombo.

In total, Sri Lankan spinners took 27 wickets in the series, the most India have lost to spinners in a bilateral ODI series.

The 27 wickets by the spinners were also the most wickets Sri Lankan spinners have taken in a bilateral ODI series of no more than three games.

A total of 43 wickets fell to spin in this series, which is the most in a bilateral series of three matches or fewer.

When asked if the struggles against the spin were a matter of concern, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that it was something the Indian side needed to look at.

“[It was] definitely something that we were put under pressure throughout the series with,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Jeffrey Vandersay bagged eight wickets in two matches, while Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka picked up seven and six wickets, respectively, in three matches each.