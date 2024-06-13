‘Stree 2’ teaser to release on June 14; but… There’s a twist!

The makers of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ are set to unveil the teaser of the film tomorrow, June 14, but there’s some bad news for local fans.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After ‘Stree’, ‘Roohi’, ‘Bhediya’ and the recently released ‘Munjya’, the blockbuster supernatural universe of Indian film producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films will continue with the sequel of the first film, ‘Stree 2’.

The teaser of the horror flick, scheduled to be released later this year, will be unveiled on Friday, however, only in cinemas, screening Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh’s ‘Munjya’.

As confirmed by the makers in a social media post, the 1 minute, 23 seconds-long teaser, approved by CBFC, won’t be shared on social media or any other platforms, but will only be attached to ‘Munjya’ to screen in theatres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

“This promo of Stree 2 will give an idea as to what one can expect from the film this time,” suggests sources.

As for ‘Stree 2’, it is the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, ‘Stree’, featuring the same cast, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Amar Kaushik returned to the director’s chair to helm the direction of the horror comedy, while, Niren Bhatt [of ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Munjya’] penned the story. Maddock Films of Dinesh Vijan bankrolls the project with Jio Studios.

‘Stree 2’ is scheduled for theatrical release on August 30.

‘We all woke up at 3 a.m. and…’: Sharvari Wagh recalls paranormal experience during ‘Munjya’ shoot