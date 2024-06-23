WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s stump mic chat goes viral

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, known for his animated chats with players on and off the field, once again went viral over a hilarious chat recorded through stump mic during the T20 World Cup 2024.

The incident occurred during their Super 8 fixture against Bangladesh on June 22 when the Indian skipper engaged in a hilarious conversation with spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

Rohit Sharma was seen in the viral video scolding Yadav for not enticing the batter to play cross-batted shot.

While it was not clear which Bangladeshi batter he was referring to, Sharma made it clear that the batter had just arrived at the crease.

Rohit Sharma was seen telling his bowler to make the newly-arrived batter play a cross-batted shot.

The Indian skipper mentioned that the previous batter was dismissed while attempting to play a similar shot.

“Kya kar raha hain yaar, aada marne de na. Abhi abhi aaya hain ye, ek abhi gaya aada maar ke, isko bhi maarne de na (what are you doing, let him sweep. One just got out while sweeping, let him sweep too),” he is heard saying in the video.

A day earlier, India thrashed Bangladesh by 50 runs in the Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The victory put the 2007 champions at the top of the Super 8’s Group 1 with four points while Bangladesh are at the bottom with two losses in as many matches.

Chasing 197 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh never looked in the game and could only manage 146 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav remained pick of the bowlers for India, taking 3-19 in his four overs.

Jaspit Bumrah was economical with ball, taking two wickets for just 13 runs in four over while Arshdeep Singh also picked up two wickets for 30 runs in four over.