WATCH: Scotland batter smashes solar panel with huge six

Scotland opener Michael Jones hit England’s bowler Chris Jordan for a six that broke a solar panel during their game in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Scotland batter pulled a delivery of Jordan over square leg for a huge six as the ball shattered the solar panel on the roof at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.

Scotland and England were up against each other in the sixth match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Scotland opted to bat after winning the coin toss as their opening pair took on the England’s bowlers.

They set a total of 90 on board without losing a wicket in 10 overs after the match was reduced to 10 overs each side.

Jones was unbeaten on 45 off 30 balls while his batting partner Geroge Munsey scored 41 off 31 deliveries.

