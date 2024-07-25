Russian influencer Tatyana Ozolina aka ‘most beautiful biker’ dies in motorcycle crash

Russian social media influencer Tatyana Ozolina, dubbed as ‘Russia’s most beautiful biker’, dies in a motorcycle crash in Turkey.

As reported by a foreign-based news agency, Tatyana Ozolina, 38, died in a fatal bike crash in Turkey, while travelling between Mugla and Bodrum.

According to the details, she was riding her red BMW S1000RR 2015, when her bike was struck by a fellow biker from the same group, leading her to brake abruptly. She lost control of the vehicle and collided with a truck near Milas.

Reportedly, Ozolina suffered fatal injuries, including a neck wound. She was conscious for some time after the crash but couldn’t survive for long and died before the ambulance arrived.

“MotoTanya is not with us anymore…she had a bright and beautiful life.… Millions of people followed her. Perhaps there was not a single motorcyclist in the country who was indifferent to Tatyana. She was adored, envied, admired, copied, awarded as a top blogger and, at the same time, discussed and slandered. Now all that remains is her memory. Sleep well,” said Andrei Ivanov, head of the MotoMoscow Association, in his tribute.

Another Turkish biker sustained injuries, whereas, a third one escaped unharmed from the fatal accident, which is being investigated by the authorities.

The late influencer, known as ‘Russia’s most beautiful biker’, has a following of millions across her social media handles.