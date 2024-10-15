Tom Hardy makes comic book debut with ‘Arcbound’ trailer

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy made his comic book debut as Dark Horse Comics dropped the trailer for its upcoming sci-fi series “Arcbound.”

Written by Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri, the first of the 12-issue sci-fi event will be released on November 13, according to a report by Variety.

Ryan Smallman developed the art for the series with creative contributions from the “Venom” star Tom Hardy.

Per the description for ‘Arcbound,’ “In a future where Earth has become a barren wasteland, Zynitec harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars. When Kai, a rising star Mediator in Zynitec’s army, gets an unexplained message from a mysterious entity, everything he thinks he believes is thrown into question—and leaves him to explore what it truly means to be human in a world where the boundaries of technology and identity blur.”

The Hollywood actor in a statement said that comics were a fantastic playground for the creative process in all aspects of storytelling.

“From a small creative team comes epic worlds, built together without any budget constraints— the only limitation is the team’s imagination. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside such industry legends as Scott, Frank, and Ryan in helping to bring the ‘Arcbound’ universe to life,” Tom Hardy added.

‘Arcbound’ writer Scott Snyder said that his favourite part of making comics was the process of collaboration.

“Tom Hardy, Frank, Ryan, and I have put all of our collective passion and creativity into this series. We’re beyond excited to announce the Kickstarter for our Special Edition Hardcover, which collects the entire first story arc along with interviews, designs, and loads of back matter— it’s the perfect way for readers to immerse themselves in the world of ARCBOUND,” he added.