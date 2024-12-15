Travis Head’s ton in Gabba Test triggers meme fest

Australian batter Travis Head scored his second ton of the ongoing AUS v IND Border-Gavaskar Trophy series during the third Test at The Gabba.

Head built an all-important 241-run partnership with Steve Smith to put Australia in a commanding position after they lost Marnus Labuschagne after scoring just 12 runs, leaving the hosts reeling at 75/3.

Travis Head went on to score 152 off 160 balls before his dismissal to help Australia post 405/7 at the end of Day 2 of the third AUS v IND Test.

With his inning, he became the only batter to bag a ‘King Pair’ and century at a venue in the same calendar year.

Across all formats, the Australian batter has scored 1,707 runs at an average of 47.41 against India, with four centuries including a ton in the ICC World Test Championship final, ODI World Cup final 2023 and the series-levelling AUS v IND Test at Adelaide.

It is worth noting here that Travis Head has scored 880 runs, with an average of 80 against India in his previous 11 innings since the WTC final.

His inning in The Gabba Test left Indian fans disappointed, and they took to social media to express Head’s performances in recent times against India.

The fans share memes to express themselves and discuss Travis Head’s outing against India in the game.

