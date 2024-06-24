Two ‘fraud’ BISP device operators arrested in Sindh

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: The law enforcement authorities on Monday arrested two individuals for their involvement in deducting funds from beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ARY News reported.

The arrested accused – identified as Faheem Memon and Mani Kashmiri – was allegedly involved in deducting funds from beneficiaries of the BISP.

However, after the arrest of the individuals a case has been filed against them at Baldi Shah Karim police station and Tando Ghulam Hyder police station, respectively.

The arrests followed a report aired by ARY News exposing the illegal deductions of the individuals at BISP stations.

Subsequently, four other device holders involved in the fraud failed to report to their designated centers as instructed by BISP authorities.

Earlier this month, two device operators involved in fraudulent activities within the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have been arrested red-handed.

According to the details, the two ‘corrupt’ BISP device controller – named Atta Muhammad and Faizan Ali – was arrested red-handed during the operation led by enforcement inspector Rana Abid.

The operation was resulted in the recovery of Rs 198,000 in cash, a BISP device, and a mobile phone from the suspects.

However, a case has been registered against them, confirming their involvement in deceiving BISP beneficiaries.