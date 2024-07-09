Ubisoft announces Assassin’s Creed Mirage for iPhone 15 Pro, iPad

Ubisoft, the renowned French video game publisher, has officially announced the release of its popular game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, exclusively on the App Store for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later, starting from June 6.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage originally launched on consoles and PC last year, it’s the first game in the series available for direct play on mobile devices.

Gamers can now pre-order the game to try it out on the iPhone 15 Pro and compatible iPads. Upon release, players will have 90 minutes of free gameplay before deciding whether to purchase the full version for $49.99, which allows play across both iPhone and iPad.

Developed by Ubisoft Sofia, the mobile versions of the game offer the same immersive experience as the console edition. The game controls have been adapted for touch screens, providing an intuitive and engaging gameplay experience on both iPhone and iPad.

Additionally, Ubisoft Connect supports cross-progression and cross-save, enabling players to transfer their progress across all available platforms seamlessly.

Apple highlighted that users will be able to enjoy the complete narrative-driven action adventure of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on the go. Players can explore 9th century Baghdad as Basim, a young thief who transforms into a Master Assassin.

Since its first release in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold over 200 million games worldwide, establishing itself as one of the best-selling franchises in video game history.