Usama Mir sole Pakistani player picked in BBL Draft

Leg-spinner Usama Mir has been picked by Melbourne Stars during Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) 2024 draft, making him the sole Pakistani player to be selected for the upcoming season.

As many as 69 Pakistani male cricketers and 11 female cricketers had made themselves available for the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) drafts.

However, only Usama Mir was considered for selection by the Melbourne Stars.

It is worth mentioning here that Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Zaman Khan, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali and Mohammad Hasnain were among the Pakistani nominees for BBL draft.

In women’s cricket, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, Nashrah Sandhu, Tuba Hasan and Arooba Shah participated in the WBBL draft.

Usama Mir has in the past represented Melbourne Stars in the last season, bagging five wickets in as many games.

The Big Bash League (BBL) is scheduled to begin on December 15, with Perth Scorchers facing Melbourne Stars in the opening game in Perth.

The final of the tournament is scheduled for January 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will run from October 27 to December 1, with the opening game seeing Adelaide Strikers take on Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval.