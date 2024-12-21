Varun Dhawan believes Bollywood needs reinvention to stay relevant

Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan highlighted the need for reinvention in Bollywood as he believed that adapting to change is the only way to stay relevant.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here Currently out and about to promote his forthcoming film ‘Baby John’, Varun Dhawan sat with Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, to talk about the declining state of Bollywood with the changing landscape of global cinema. He asserted that Hindi films need to change and the people in power positions have to adapt to that change to stay relevant with the audiences.

“I think we need voices from other cities, besides Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. We need tier two and three representation in Bollywood,” Dhawan said.

When asked if it is even possible in today’s day and age, the ‘Bhediya’ star opined, “It used to happen but has become difficult now, because the upcoming generation has a lot of options – whether they want to do cinema, or OTT, or become an influencer or content creator.”

“I don’t want to sound rude but all those people in the most powerful positions, they also need to understand that they have been in power for many years and that they have lived their age. But they don’t recognize the need for change,” he brutally added. “We all have to change with time or else we’ll lose relevance. Even I will not stay relevant if I don’t understand and adapt to the change. If we will not take risks and change up the stuff with time, it will not excite people and audiences with the film.”

“Reinvention is difficult with age because one does not want to accept change,” Dhawan suggested.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan reveals Amitabh Bachchan’s character reference for ‘Baby John’

Further speaking about the next generation of actors, Dhawan believed that they are living in some kind of delusion even before becoming the big stars. “The up-and-coming actors these days have this issue of having a ‘yes man’ circle, but those who are already established stars and are on a certain stature, they don’t have these people around them,” he maintained. “Stars like Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan; they are not delulu (delusional). They are well aware of what’s happening around them, but the young generation is [delulu].”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan’s hotly-anticipated ‘Baby John’, co-written and directed by Kalees and co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff, will arrive in theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.