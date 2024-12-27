Varun Dhawan ‘regrets’ not dating Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood A-lister Varun Dhawan expressed his regret in not accepting fellow actor Shraddha Kapoor’s proposal to date her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor revealed in a recent interview that she once had a crush on her childhood friend and co-star Varun Dhawan, and she even proposed to him on a mountain top, when the ‘Stree 2’ star was 8.

However, according to Kapoor, her ‘ABCD 2’ co-star replied, “I don’t like girls,” and ran away from there.

Speaking about the incident, the ‘Baby John’ actor has now expressed his regret for not dating Kapoor and also revealed that she later got him beaten up by 3 to 4 guys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

“It was Shraddha’s tenth birthday party and she had invited me to her birthday. She was wearing a frock,” he recalled in a new interview. “At that time, there were around four guys who were in love with Shraddha. Suddenly, I was surrounded by these guys, who questioned me, ‘Why don’t you like Shraddha?'”

“I am not even kidding. These were the guys who liked her. They started fighting with me. I was beaten up,” he disclosed.

He also mentioned another incident, that happened during a dance competition at her school, when he had hit someone with a dandiya stick and was being chased, but she intervened to save him.

“That day, she looked extremely beautiful and I regretted turning her down,” Dhawan concluded.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi shares hilarious pictures with all ‘Baby Johns’

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is most recently seen in Atlee’s ‘Baby John’, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, along with Jackie Shroff.

After being delayed from the original release slate of May, the Kalees directorial arrived in theatres earlier this week, on the occasion of Christmas Day.