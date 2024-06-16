VIDEO: Deer crashes through bus windshield, three injured

Social media users were left shocked after a viral video showed a deer crashing through the windshield of a moving bus.

The bus was traveling down a street in Rhode Island of the United States of America when a deer ran out from a nearby street and crashed straight into its windshield, a US media outlet reported.

The video, showing the deer going airborne before almost completely landing onto a passenger, soon went viral on social media.

At least three passengers of the bus were provided medical treatment after the incident.

While the viral video showed the deer moving and attempting to escape the bus after the violent impact, local authorities said that it died shortly following the incident after sustaining a head wound.

The video showed the deer running at a rapid speed and jumping into the window of the bus, leaving a passenger shocked as he was seen kicking the deer away and stood on a bus seat.

Meanwhile, all six bus passengers vacated their seats as the deer fell onto its side.

Following its death, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) officials removed the deer’s body.

Local media outlet reported that deer crashes are considered a common occurrence in the region, especially during the breeding season of the animal.

According to The Providence Journal, Rhode Island observed 1,347 deer-vehicle collisions in 2023.