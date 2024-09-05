web analytics
Vikrant Massey stars as menacing serial killer in Netflix's 'Sector 36' – Watch trailer

The official trailer of Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal’s crime thriller, ‘Sector 36’, has been unveiled by Netflix.

On Thursday afternoon, streaming giant Netflix unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the Bollywood thriller ‘Sector 36’, starring acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey, in a never-seen-before avatar, of a menacing serial killer, along with Deepak Dobriyal, as a police official.

A fictional ‘cat and mouse chase to the dark and unsettling truth’ is inspired by true events, where several children of an Indian slum go missing before a determined police officer takes the responsibility to uncover the dark secrets of a serial killer after his own daughter was kidnapped from an event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Bodhayan Roychaudhury has penned the gripping script, inspired by true events, whereas debutante director Aditya Nimbalkar helmed its direction. Dinesh Vijan, of Maddock Films, backs the title under his banner along with Jio Studios.

Apart from Massey and Dobriyal, the cast of the crime thriller also features Akash Khurana,  Darshan Jariwala, Baharul Islam, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh and Mahadev Singh Lakhawat.

After premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne last month, ‘Sector 36’ will start streaming on Netflix, on September 13.

