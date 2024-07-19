Watch: Ammy Virk attempts to win Triptii Dimri over Vicky Kaushal in hilarious video

Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk aka Gurbir Pannu of ‘Bad Newz’ attempted to outshine Vicky Kaushal’s Akhil Chadha, in an effort to win over Triptii Dimri, in a hilarious new reel.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Virk posted a hilarious new reel to promote their recently released film ‘Bad Newz’. The clip features his efforts to impress Dimri’s Saloni Bagga, to prove he is better than Kaushal.

In the video, he mimicked the funny script “Tum khud dekho, hai koi mujhse smart? Mai ye nahi keh raha tum meri baat maano, tum khud dekho, faisla tum karo,” asking the question to Dimri, who sat in the chair and politely listened to him.

The now-viral reel has more than 11 million views on Instagram, while thousands of social users liked the post and turned to the comments section with hilarious responses.

The spiritual sequel to ‘Good Newwz’ (2019), Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime’s co-production ‘Bad Newz’, co-stars Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, Punjabi cinema superstar Ammy Virk and rising starlet Triptii Dimri, along with Neha Dhupia.

The rom-com flick, co-written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, and helmed by Anand Tiwari, hit the theatres on Friday, July 19.

The title has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.