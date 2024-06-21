Caught On Cam: Bike tossed several feet in air after crashing into car

A bike rider was killed and another injured after they collided with an oncoming car in a crash that went viral on social media.

The harrowing incident occurred in West Godavari of India’s Andhra Pradesh, an India media outlet reported.

CCTV footage of the crash showed two men riding a speeding bike. As the rider attempted to overtake an auto-rickshaw at high speed, it collided with an oncoming car.

The viral video of the collision showed one of the riders being thrown several feet in the air before crashing down onto the road due to the impact.

Later, the rider was identified as 20-year-old Kishore who was tossed around 10-feet into the air.

The video showed another biker also losing balance and falling into a drain on the side of the road.

Several onlookers were then seen in the video rushing to help the victims, however, Kishore lost his life on the spot while the other man sustained serious injuries.

Later, police arrived at the crash site and began investigations.

The body of the deceased was moved to the hospital for post-mortem along with the injured for treatment.

Earlier this month, a bike rider was killed after a speeding car coming from the opposite direction collided with him head-on.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the bike that was coming from the opposite direction slipping moments before the crash.

As the bike slipped, a speeding car ploughed into the bike rider hitting him on the head.

However, the viral video showed the car accelerating further and fleeing the scene.