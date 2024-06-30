VIDEO: Fan falls off pool while celebrating India’s T20 World Cup win

Social media users were in a shock after a video went viral showing a fan falling off a pool while celebrating India’s victory in the final of T20 World Cup 2024.

A day earlier, India ended its 11-year global title drought after beating South Africa by seven runs to become T20 World Cup 2024 Champions at Kensington Oval.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, who lost in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs home World Cup last year, managed to book South Africa at 169/8, defeating the Proteas by seven runs.

Indian cricket fans back at home and expatriates living in foreign countries took to the streets in huge numbers to celebrate the title.

However, one such celebration turned sour when a fan fell from a flag pole outside Queensbury tube station in London as he tried to tie a flag to the top of it.

The viral video showed the man losing his grip off the pole and falling to the ground as others watched anxiously.

Reports said that the fan sustained injuries to his face, however, he was reported to be stable and able to walk. The Indian fan was later moved to the hospital for treatment.

The win the T20 World Cup 2024 final was India’s second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the MS Dhoni captaincy in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Virat Kohli, who made his first fifty of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the final, and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma announced their retirement form the shorter format after their triumph.

The retirements of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were anticipated, as none of them had played any T20Is following India’s semi-final defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

They returned to the T20I format in January this year with the aim of focusing on the 2024 T20 World Cup.