Half-smoked cigarette found in biryani; video goes viral

A group of friends dining at a popular restaurant made a shocking discovery when one of them reportedly found a cigarette in his chicken biryani.

The video of the shocking discovery has since gone viral showing the man claiming that he found the partially smoked cigarette towards the end of his meal in a popular restaurant located in Hyderabad city of India.

The viral video shows around 10 men seated at a table with partially consumed food on their plates when one of them raises a plate of rice to reveal the smoked cigarette.

Following the discovery of the cigarette, the group can be heard arguing with the restaurant staff and demanding that management be notified.

As the viral video progresses, tensions rise as numerous staff members gather around the table while the men continue to voice their complaints.

Also read: Restaurant staff serves mother, daughters’ insecticide instead of juice

The situation quickly escalates into a heated exchange between the customers and the restaurant staff as others watch in disbelief.

The viral video then shows a restaurant staff attempting to de-escalate the situation amid the discovery of the cigarette in the chicken biryani.

The video has since become the topic of discussion on social media as some sided with the customers who were allegedly served the smoked cigarette with their chicken biryani while others raised suspensions on their claims.

Meanwhile, reports said that the the restaurant management has issued an apology to the affected customers.