Watch: Haris Rauf’s classy response to troll’s taunt of Virat Kohli’s two sixes

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf responded in a classy manner after a troll taunted him over Virat Kohli’s two sixes in their T20 World Cup 2022 game in Melbourne.

The pacer, who is currently representing Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2024, was fielding at the boundary during a game when a fan grabbed his attention by shouting his name.

Upon catching Haris Rauf’s attention, the fan taunted him with the two sixes, the star Indian batter hit against him in the 19th over of their group-stage game at the T20 World Cup 2022.

The fan was heard saying, “Haris bhai, Melbourne abhi bhi yaad aata hai? Virat ke do chakke (Do you remember Melbourne, Virat’s two sixes).”

Reacting to this, Haris Rauf kept his calm and replied, “ji yaad hai, abhi bhi yaad hai (Yes, I remember. I still remember).

It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock to help India edge past Pakistan in their game at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Kohli hit two crucial sixes off Haris Rauf in the final two balls of the 19th over when 28 runs were needed.

The star Indian batter remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls as India chased a 160-run target on the last ball.

In an interview after their game, the Pakistan pace bowler said that only Virat Kohli could have hit him for those two sixes in that manner.

“The way he [Kohli] played in the World Cup, that is his class, we all know the types of shots he plays. And the way he hit those sixes, I don’t think any other player can hit a shot like that off my bowling,” Haris Rauf had said.