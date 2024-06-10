Janice Tessa, Kiran Haq’s video from ‘Hasrat’ sets goes viral!

Drama actors Janice Tessa and Kiran Haq recorded a funny reel together, on the sets of their on-air serial ‘Hasrat’. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, actor Janice Tessa aka Fabiha of ‘Hasrat’, treated her thousands of followers with a new reel, featuring her co-star Kiran Haq aka Sanaya, from the sets of their play.

“Fabiha and Sanaya in parallel universe,” read the caption on their joint post, which sees the on-screen rivals, but seemingly real-life friends, flaunt their bond off-screen, while the Bollywood song ‘Chammak Challo’, from Shahrukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Ra. One ‘ plays in the background.

The now-viral video has more than 1.2 million views on the social site Instagram, while a number of their followers also showered their love on the celebrities with likes and comments.

Pertinent to note here that the daily serial co-stars Tessa and Haq with A-list actor Fahad Sheikh. The supporting cast of the play features Subhan Awan, Rubina Ashraf, Samhan Ghazi and child actor Hoorain among others.