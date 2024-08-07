WATCH: Jeffrey Vandersay stuns Riyan Parag in IND vs SL game

India’s debutant Riyan Parag suffered a brain-fade moment as Sri Lanka’s Jeffrey Vandersay shattered his stumps during the third ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Chasing a total of 249, India were in all sorts of trouble as their top order tumbled to Sri Lanka’s spin-heavy bowling attack.

All-rounder Riyan Parag began his inning by hitting a couple of boundaries and it seemed that he would showcase his batting skills similar to his bowling efforts.

However, Jeffrey Vandersay stopped him from progressing in the inning as he dismissed the all-rounder in the 16th over.

Facing Vandersay on the last ball of the 16th over, Riyan Parag left a leg-break delivery that went straight towards his stumps.

The India all-rounder, seemingly in a brain-fade moment, left the ball without covering his stumps as the ball demolished the stumps.

Parag took a walk back to the dressing room after scoring just 15 runs off 13 balls.

In Sri Lanka’s inning, the all-rounder had a few crucial wickets and finished with figures of 3/54 after coming in as a replacement for pace bowler Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka beat India by 110 runs in the third ODI to claim a historic series win in Colombo.

The hosts won the three-match ODI series 2-0, having tied the first game while beating India by 32 runs in the second ODI on the back of spinner Jeffrey Vandersay’s heroics.

Chasing a target of 249, India’s batting lineup tumbled as they were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs to hand Sri Lanka their first ODI series win after 27 years. They last beat India in a bilateral ODI series in August 1997.

In a post-match talk, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team’s struggles against the spin attack were something the Indian side needed to look at.

“[It was] definitely something that we were put under pressure throughout the series with,” he added.