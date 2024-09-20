WATCH: Virat Kohli’s DRS error leaves Rohit stunned in Bangladesh Test

India’s red-ball and ODI captain Rohit Sharma was left in shock after star batter Virat Kohli decided against using DRS after given out in the first Test against Bangladesh.

The incident occurred during India’s second inning when on-field umpire Rod Tucker gave the right-handed batter LBW-out off Bangladesh spinner Mehdy Hasan’s bowling.

Soon after the decision, Kohli looked toward Shubman Gill to ask for his opinion, who seemed to have advised Kohli to take the DRS.

However, the star Indian batter opted against taking the DRS and took the long walk back to the dressing room.

Later, replays on the screen showed that Virat Kohli had caught a thick inside edge while playing ball.

India captain Rohit Sharma was left frustrated over the star batter’s DRS error. A video showed the Indian captain watching the replay in the dressing room as he exclaimed “bat tha yaar.”

Meanwhile, the replay of the LBW garnered a surprising reaction from umpire Richard Kettleborough standing at square leg.

Kettleborough sported a sheepish smile after watching the replay on the big screen.

Virat Kohli was dismissed after scoring 17 runs off 37 balls and also crossed the 12,000-run milestone for India at home.

Read more: Babar, Kohli likely to team up amid talks of Afro-Asia Cup revival

Following his dismissal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going and took India to 81/3 at the end of Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh.

The home side are leading Bangladesh by 308 runs after bowling them out for 149 in their first inning.

In the first inning, India posted a 376-total on the board on the back of a brilliant ton by Ravichandran Ashwin and the much crucial 86-run inning by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.