VIDEO: School bus carrying dozens of students rams multiple vehicles

As many as 40 students had a narrow escape after their school bus crashed into multiple vehicles on a busy road.

The bus, carrying students of Delhi Public School, was travelling on a busy road in Haryana city of India when it hit several cars and a motorbike, an Indian media outlet reported.

The video of the crash went viral on social media as users raised safety concerns for children commuting through school bus.

The viral video showed the school bus ramming into a car before hitting a bike-rider. The bus also hit and pushed a car under a moving truck.

While the passengers of the car, both women, escaped the vehicle due to the slow pace of the truck, the bike-rider was rushed to a hospital and his condition is reportedly critical.

Reportedly, the incident occurred after the driver failed to apply breaks while locals alleged that he was drunk.

Last month, a student was killed while over 40 others sustained injuries when a school bus fell into a ditch in Swat.

The incident occurred at Khawazkhel area of Swat district, said rescue sources, adding that the bus was carrying 50 students.

Soon after the incident, the locals reached the spot and started rescuing the students on their own.