Caught-On-Cam: Stray dog bites sleeping child’s head multiple times

The horrific video of a dog attacking and biting the head of a sleeping child has gone viral on social media, raising concerns among social media users.

The incident occurred in Surat city of India’s Gujarat state when the 6-year-old boy was sleeping on the sofa inside an apartment, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed the stray dog entering the apartment in search of food. The dog continued to roam around the house when it approached the kid sleeping on the sofa.

The horrifying video showed the stray dog suddenly attacking the boy and pulling him to the ground.

The dog was seen in the viral video biting the child’s head multiple times before a man rushed to the scene after hearing the boy’s cries.

The man was seen intervening and chasing the dog away from the apartment.

Read more: Stray dog mauls infant to death inside house

Local media outlets reported that the child was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he received 15 stitches for his wounds.

Recalling the incident, the homeowner Yogesh Bhai said that the maid who worked at their house came over and put her children to sleep on the sofa.

“The 6-year-old boy was also sleeping there when the stray dog entered and attacked him. I was in the kitchen when I heard the commotion and rushed outside,” he added.

Earlier this month, a seven-month-old baby died after being mauled by a stray dog in Pakpattan.

Reports said that the stray dog entered the house and attacked the infant, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

The rescue sources said that the infant was attacked by the dog inside his home in Pakpattan’s Kamiriyan village.