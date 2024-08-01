WATCH: Tank falls off trailer on US highway; causes traffic jam

A military tank, loaded on a flatbed trailer, fell on the highway and caused a traffic jam in Texas, United States (US), local media reported.

The tank—which is thought to be an M109 Howitzer—fell off a flatbed trailer on Interstate 10 close to the Wurzbach exit in San Antonio at about 4 pm on Sunday. Traffic was delayed on the highway for almost four hours.

The rescue attempts were taken over by the towing company Mission Wrecker San Antonio, whose representatives claimed to have communicated with Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

There were no military troops in uniform at the location, nor was the tank being moved as a part of a convoy.

After the completion of the rescue efforts, the highway was cleared at 8 pm.