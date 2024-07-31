Watch: Virat Kohli mocked by fans during Sri Lanka practice session

India’s star batter Virat Kohli faced “Chokli” taunts during the team’s practice session ahead of their ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Days earlier, the right-handed batter along with skipper Rohit Sharma arrived in the island nation to represent India in the first ODI match on August 2.

However, Kohli faced an unpleasant incident during their practice when a fan called him ‘Chokli.’

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the star batter busy in shadow practising in a room, accompanied by some of his teammates.

The viral video showed Virat Kohli visibly angry after a fan chanted “Chokli-Chokli”. The derogatory chant had Kohli turn towards the troll, stating “Not here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket Pakistan (@officialcricketpakistan)

The term ‘Chokli’ was coined by trolls who believe Virat Kohli always fails to show up for India in crunch or knockout matches.

Read more: Indian fans blast Sanju Samson over poor outing in Sri Lanka series

The term was first used after India lost to New Zealand in the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final where Kohli managed to score just one run.

In the 2015 semi-final against Australia, Virat Kohli was dismissed on the same score while he could score just five in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the first game of the three-match ODI series on August 2 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The second game is scheduled for August 4 while the final ODI will be played on August 7 at the same venue.

A day earlier, India thumped Sri Lanka in a super-over thriller and swept the three-match T20I series 3-0.

The last T20I went right down to the wire as skipper Suryakumar Yadav forced a super-over while defending six runs in the final over.

Washington Sundar bowled the super over for India and he leaked away just two runs before claiming back-to-back wickets to curtail Sri Lanka on a meagre total.