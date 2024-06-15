WATCH: Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar show their dance moves

Legendary Pakistani pace bowler Wasim Akram and former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took social media by storm after a viral video showed them dancing during a T20 World Cup 2024 game.

The two shook legs to the tunes of the popular Bollywood song Lungi Dance from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express.

The viral video showed Wasim Akram and Sunil Gavaskar dancing their hearts out to the hit number in the middle of the ground.

They duo end their performance with a high-five before a woman was seen clicking a selfie with them.

India remain unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 as they won three out of their four group-stage games while one was washed out.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a harrowing run at the marquee event as they were knocked out of the tournament in the group-stage.

The Men in Green were handed a shocking defeat by the United States of America (USA) in their opening game that was decided in the super over.

India and Pakistan faced each other in the blockbuster clashed on June 9. Rohit Sharma’s men triumphed over the Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the game that shattered their hopes of qualifying for the Super 8.

They will be playing their last and final group match on June 16 against Paul Stirling’s Ireland.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan was eliminated after the game between Ireland and the USA was abandoned without a ball being bowled and the USA joined India in the Super 8 round.

Following Pakistan’s dismal campaign, Wasim Akram blasted the Babar Azam-led side and demanded the sacking of whole team.

Akram claimed that Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam were not on talking terms since the pacer was sacked as captain and was replaced by Azam.

While he did not mention the two players, Akram was apparently taking a jibe at the two players.

“There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home,” Wasim Akram said.