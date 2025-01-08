Virat Kohli hits new low!

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli hit a new low in the ICC Test batting rankings following his poor run in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

The right-handed batter holds the record for achieving the highest-ever rating by an Indian in Test cricket when he achieved a rating of 937 points in 2018.

Virat Kohli remained the top batter in Test format for around 13 months and dropped to the second spot in the ICC Test rankings in 2019.

In the latter years, he continued to drop lower in the Test ranking, touching the lowest point of his career after nearly 12 years following the series against Australia.

After missing the home Test series against England in 2024 followed by a dismal outing in Bangladesh and New Zealand home series last year, Virat Kohli dropped to 22nd in the ICC Test rankings, his lowest since 2014.

The first rankings update in 2025 has now seen the Indian batter dropping out of the top 25 for the first time in 12 years.

Following his poor show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Virat Kohli has fallen to 27th place in the ICC Test rankings, his first time outside the top 25 since December 2012.

The Indian batter had a forgetful outing in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy which Australia won 3-1.

Virat Kohli ended the five-match series with 190 runs from nine innings at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 47.98.

The former Indian captain received severe criticism over his struggles against the outside off-stump deliveries.

Virat Kohli was caught behind eight times out of his nine outings, four of which came at the bowling of Scott Boland.