Wasim Akram picks his top three Pakistan cricketers of all time

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has made surprising choices about his top three Pakistan cricketers of all time.

The former Pakistan captain, who is currently in Australia to comment on the PAK v AUS ODI and T20I series, was asked about his top three Pakistan cricketers.

While the interviewer told Wasim Akram that he was allowed to pick himself among the cricketers on his list, he, however, humbly declined and named three of his teammates as his favourite Pakistan cricketers.

The former Pakistan captain picked his bowling partner Waqar Younis for the number three slot, saying that no such list would be complete without mentioning the legendary pacer.

“Look, I’ve been told I might go off the script here. I’ve been told that I have to pick myself up, and I’m a bit embarrassed to do that. But number three, I pick Waqar Younis,” Wasim Akram said.

Akram named iconic batter Javed Miandad for the second spot due to his legendary batting skills which won Pakistan many games.

“Number two is great Javed Miandad. I mean, every time you talk about greats coming out of Pakistan, Javed Miandad, his name is right up there,” he said.

The former pacer’s number-one pick was no surprise when he named World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

According to Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain had a remarkable impact as an allrounder during his prime.

“It’s got to be Imran Khan. I’ve seen him in his prime days as a cricketer, not off the field as a Playboy, but as a cricketer. I mean, he was a proper, proper allrounder. Then that era was the allrounder era—Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, Imran Khan, and then Kapil Dev from India,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to face Australia in a three-match PAK v AUS T20I series with the first game scheduled for November 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

A day earlier, Pakistan thrashed Australia in the third and final ODI with their first series victory Down Under since 2002.

Pakistan’s momentum in the third PAK v AUS ODI came from a nine-wicket win in Adelaide on Friday after they faced a defeat in the tight series opener on November 4.