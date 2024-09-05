Watch: Usher’s surprising gesture with fan during concert goes viral

R&B superstar Usher won hearts after a viral video showed him handing his mic to a fan during his live performance.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Currently on his “Past Present Future” tour, the singer was performing his hit song, “There Goes My Baby” when he went through a group of fans in the crowd.

Usher was left puzzled when a woman went up to him and asked him to hand him the mic.

“Give me that mic!” the woman said as the singer handed her the mic with a big smile on his face.

In the viral video, Usher looked impressed when the woman started singing.

He then proceeded to leave the mic in her hands and sat with some other fans in the stand as the woman performed.

The heartwarming gestures left fans cheering for the woman and the R&B superstar for the close bond he shares with his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cachet (@mzpeacock)

The video, uploaded by Germaine, known on Instagram as @thegclassbygermaine, soon went viral as social media users hailed the woman fan for beautiful vocals.

Others praised Usher for handling the interaction well and letting the woman have her moment during his live performance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the “Past Present Future” tour was launched following a brief delay caused by a neck injury Usher sustained during rehearsals.

The injury forced the R&B superstar to postpone three shows in Atlanta that were originally scheduled for mid-August.