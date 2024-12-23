YouTuber concedes defeat after spending Rs10 mln

Jeran Campanella, a prominent YouTuber known for his fervent belief in a flat Earth, recently embarked on a costly $37,000 expedition to Antarctica.

His goal was to gather definitive proof of his theory by observing the supposed “ice wall” surrounding the flat Earth and debunking the phenomenon of the 24-hour Sun. YouTuber Campanella, like many Flat-earthers, believed the Sun in Antarctica behaved uniquely, neither rising nor setting, but remaining stationary in the sky.

However, the YouTuber’s journey took an unexpected turn. Witnessing the Midnight Sun firsthand where the Sun remains visible for 24 hours during the summer shattered his long-held convictions. This phenomenon, a hallmark of Earth’s spherical shape and a well-documented scientific fact proved to be a powerful reality check of the YouTuber.

“Sometimes you’re wrong,” Campanella admitted in a post-trip YouTube video, acknowledging his previous misconceptions about the 24-hour Sun.

“I know I’ll be called a shill for saying this, but honesty is important to me.” He further conceded that the experience challenged the Azimuthal Equidistant (AE) map, a cornerstone of Flat Earth theory, stating, “To me, the AE map no longer works.”

Campanella’s journey was part of “The Final Experiment,” an initiative led by Colorado pastor Will Duffy. This unique project brought together four Flat-earthers and four “Globe Earthers” on an Antarctic expedition to observe the Midnight Sun firsthand.

The successful completion of the mission also debunked another Flat Earth conspiracy: the claim that the 1959 Antarctic Treaty prohibits civilian access to the continent. The expedition demonstrated that tourism and research in Antarctica are permissible, contrary to previous assertions.

Earlier, a YouTuber was arrested in Hyderabad, India, for allegedly throwing money on roads to gain views and likes on his content as the video went viral on social media.

The YouTuber, identified as Bhhanuchandra, was taken into custody by the police after a complaint was filed against him. According to reports, Bhhanuchandra would throw money on roads and challenge people to come and collect it, all in a bid to gain views and likes on his videos.

His recent stunt, where he threw bundles of currency notes on the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad, was widely shared on social media platforms, sparking outrage among users who demanded action against him.

The police have registered a case against Bhhanuchandra under various sections, including the Indian Penal Code and the National Highway Act. He is currently under custody and is being investigated.