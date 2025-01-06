Zendaya sparks engagement rumours at Golden Globes 2025

Hollywood actress Zendaya sparked rumours of engagement with actor Tom Holland with her diamond ring at the Golden Globes 2025.

The two Hollywood stars have been romantically linked since 2021 after they first worked together in 2017’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and 2021’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

While they remain tight-lipped about their relationship, Zendaya sparked rumours of their engagement after she sported a diamond ring at the Golden Globes 2025.

The Hollywood actress was spotted on the red carpet with a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger at the Golden Globes 2025.

Fans of Zendaya and Tom Holland began speculating that the two are engaged, however, no official statement has come from the two stars.

A reporter also asked the Hollywood actress about the same at the Golden Globes 2025. However, she chose to remain silent about the question.

According to US media outlets, a recently engaged reporter held up her left ring finger and pointed at it during the event.

Zendaya responded by flashing her own ring on her left hand.

When the reporter asked her “Are you engaged?” Zendaya kept showing her ring and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.

It is worth noting here that Tom Holland and the Hollywood actress were last seen on the carpet at a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere and he did not accompany Zendaya at the Golden Globes 2025.

In an earlier interview, Holland opened up on his relationship with the Hollywood actress and why he chose not to walk the red carpet at her films’ premieres.

“It’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” the ‘Spider-Man’ star said.