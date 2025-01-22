Is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara about to get a sequel?

Fans of the hit 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), starring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol, are buzzing with excitement after a recent video post by Farhan Akhtar on Instagram.

The video features Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol together, and many believe it’s a strong hint that a sequel to the beloved road trip movie might finally be in the works.

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” was a huge success, captivating audiences with its story of three friends embarking on a life-changing adventure. The film is still talked about today, and fans have been constantly asking for a sequel.

In the new video, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol are seen looking at the classic novel “The Three Musketeers.”

Hrithik Roshan exclaims “Unbelievable,” while Farhan Akhtar adds “Outstanding,” all while the iconic song “Senorita” from “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” plays in the background.

This seemingly simple interaction has ignited speculation among fans that the sequel might be based on the novel.

The video has sent fans into a frenzy. Many are expressing their excitement and hoping that a sequel is indeed happening. Some even jokingly warned the filmmakers not to tease them with a possible sequel if it’s not actually going to happen.

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

Whether it’s a sequel or not, this video has reignited the love for “ZNMD” and left fans eagerly anticipating what comes next from this talented trio.